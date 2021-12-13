C++ Software Engineer

We are seeking a highly-qualified Software Engineer to work in our Front-Office Technology Team. Position based in Saint-Petersburg
A successful candidate will possess
- Experience developing large-scale distributed systems, data science platforms, or trading systems
- Strong understanding of data structures and algorithms
- A minimum of 5 years writing production-quality code, preferably in C++
- Able to work independently with minimal direction
An outstanding candidate will also have experience with one or more of
- Streaming / graph based dataflow systems
- Compiler or DSL experience; programming language theory
- Query planning / optimization
- Experience working with market and financial data
- Python development experience is also a plus
- Strong quantitative skills
- Candidates need not have prior experience in financial services
