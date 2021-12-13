C++ Software Engineer

We are seeking a highly-qualified Software Engineer to work in our Front-Office Technology Team. Position based in Saint-Petersburg

A successful candidate will possess

  • Experience developing large-scale distributed systems, data science platforms, or trading systems
  • Strong understanding of data structures and algorithms
  • A minimum of 5 years writing production-quality code, preferably in C++
  • Able to work independently with minimal direction

An outstanding candidate will also have experience with one or more of

  • Streaming / graph based dataflow systems
  • Compiler or DSL experience; programming language theory
  • Query planning / optimization
  • Experience working with market and financial data
  • Python development experience is also a plus
  • Strong quantitative skills
  • Candidates need not have prior experience in financial services
