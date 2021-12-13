We develop and deploy systematic financial strategies across a broad range of asset classes and global markets. We seek to produce high-quality predictive signals (alphas) through our proprietary research platform to employ financial strategies focused on exploiting market inefficiencies. Our teams work collaboratively to drive the production of alphas and financial strategies – the foundation of a balanced, global investment platform.

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

Developing and maintaining of named entities extraction system

Enrichment of company’s data by applying NLP models

Implementing high-performance algorithms for data processing

Processing and cleansing of semi-structured and unstructured data

Job Requirements

Bachelors or Master degree in a technical or quantitative field from a top university

At least 3 years of experience as a data scientist

Expert in Natural Language Processing

Good understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms

Experience with popular named-entity recognition platforms is a plus

Experience with fuzzy text matching and spell checking systems is a plus

Strong knowledge and experience in data engineering or software development

Understanding of algorithms and data structures

System design/architecture skills

Strong Python programming skills

A passion for working with data