We develop and deploy systematic financial strategies across a broad range of asset classes and global markets. We seek to produce high-quality predictive signals (alphas) through our proprietary research platform to employ financial strategies focused on exploiting market inefficiencies. Our teams work collaboratively to drive the production of alphas and financial strategies – the foundation of a balanced, global investment platform.
Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)
- Developing and maintaining of named entities extraction system
- Enrichment of company’s data by applying NLP models
- Implementing high-performance algorithms for data processing
- Processing and cleansing of semi-structured and unstructured data
Job Requirements
- Bachelors or Master degree in a technical or quantitative field from a top university
- At least 3 years of experience as a data scientist
- Expert in Natural Language Processing
- Good understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms
- Experience with popular named-entity recognition platforms is a plus
- Experience with fuzzy text matching and spell checking systems is a plus
- Strong knowledge and experience in data engineering or software development
- Understanding of algorithms and data structures
- System design/architecture skills
- Strong Python programming skills
- A passion for working with data
