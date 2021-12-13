DevOps Engineer

По итогам собеседования
New MediaNew Media, Санкт-Петербург, опыт от 4 лет, гибкий график
Быстрый отклик

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

  • Work within the team on the various products that the team supports.
  • Develop tools to improve our ability to rapidly deploy and effectively monitor services in a large-scale distributed environment.
  • Work with teams to design, develop, and implement innovative software solutions related to the DevOps and Agile transformation of the enterprise.
  • Participate in periodic on-call duties Collaborate with peers both inside and outside your team.

Job Requirements

  • Solid understanding of Linux
  • Solid understanding of Web related technologies (Apache, NGINX, Django,REACT)
  • Experience with infrastructure as a code and related tools as Terraform (strongly preferred), Ansible, Packer
  • Hands-on knowledge of Docker, Podman, LXC
  • Experience with CI/CD, GitLab (preferred), GitHub or Git
  • Hands-on Python coding skills
  • Experience with K8S
  • Agile development experience is a plus

What we offer

  • Multifaceted work without routine in a leading international company;
  • Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;
  • Flexible start of working day;
  • Regular team building, competitions and corporate events;
  • Monthly team lunches;

Social package

  • Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
  • Life insurance for employees only;
  • Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;
  • Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
  • Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
  • 3 additional vacation days per year;
  • Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in
  • professional development;
  • Fruits & snacks in the office;
  • Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).
Быстрый отклик

Заявка на личную беседу