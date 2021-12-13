DevOps Engineer

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)
- Work within the team on the various products that the team supports.
- Develop tools to improve our ability to rapidly deploy and effectively monitor services in a large-scale distributed environment.
- Work with teams to design, develop, and implement innovative software solutions related to the DevOps and Agile transformation of the enterprise.
- Participate in periodic on-call duties Collaborate with peers both inside and outside your team.
Job Requirements
- Solid understanding of Linux
- Solid understanding of Web related technologies (Apache, NGINX, Django,REACT)
- Experience with infrastructure as a code and related tools as Terraform (strongly preferred), Ansible, Packer
- Hands-on knowledge of Docker, Podman, LXC
- Experience with CI/CD, GitLab (preferred), GitHub or Git
- Hands-on Python coding skills
- Experience with K8S
- Agile development experience is a plus
What we offer
- Multifaceted work without routine in a leading international company;
- Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;
- Flexible start of working day;
- Regular team building, competitions and corporate events;
- Monthly team lunches;
Social package
- Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
- Life insurance for employees only;
- Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;
- Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
- Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
- 3 additional vacation days per year;
- Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in
- professional development;
- Fruits & snacks in the office;
- Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).
