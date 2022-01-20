At Cube Dev, we are building the API layer for data apps.

We are focused on developer success, bottom-up adoption, and open source. Cube.js, our flagship open-source product, has 12,000 stars on GitHub and 4,000 developers in the community Slack. Cube.js is used by companies ranging from Apple, Intel, and Walmart to fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.

Currently, we are a 30-person remote-first team distributed over the US, UK, and Europe with an HQ in San Francisco. Having raised our Series A in July 2021, we’re funded by top-tier Silicon Valley venture funds that have previously invested in Redis, Hazelcast, Gradle, and other infrastructure software startups.

Some of the problems you’ll be working on

Cube Cloud quality signoff. Cube Cloud provides a platform as a service infrastructure to deploy Cube applications in production capacity at scale. You will be responsible for the overall product quality and will provide the final signoff before delivering major features to customers.

Designing and developing test automation strategies. A a head of QA, you will be designin test plans to ensure Cube Cloud quality, and then implementing them yourself or with the help of the QA team.

Leading and expanding the Cube Cloud QA team As a lead engineer, you will oversee the QA team, distribute the workload and own the outcome. You will also be responsible for hiring new QA engineers and expanding the team.

Requirements

Previous experience building and leading engineering teams

Strong understanding of QA automation tools

Understanding of the BI and dev-tools spaces

Ability to write code in JavaScript, Python, PHP, or similar

Good communication skills

Fluent English

Bonus points

Strong knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript

Experience in data engineering, building analytics applications, or OLAP

Previous startup experience or interest in working in a small fast-moving company