Veeam is a leading provider of backup and recovery software for virtual, physical and cloud environments.

Different Veeam departments take care of every phase of the solution life cycle: development and testing, implementation through an extensive partner network, and technical support in multiple languages.

Veeam builds products to meet complex backup and data management challenges. We work with VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V and Nutanix AHV virtualization; Windows, Linux and Unix physical systems; Active Directory, Exchange, SharePoint, SQL, Oracle and SAP HANA servers; Amazon, Azure and Google Cloud public clouds; and many other technologies that form the core of modern IT.

Our IT team is like invisible frontline fighters: imperceptibly present everywhere and in everything. Like Atlas, they carry the weight of our world-spanning infrastructure on their shoulders, enabling dozens of Veeam offices to work as one cohesive unit.

We are now looking for an IT Application Administrator.

What we expect from you:

3+ years of Application/System administration experience;

Experience in various aspects of the IT area (including hardware infrastructure, networking, virtualization, Microsoft platforms and products, Unix-based systems)

Experience in administration of support/ticketing systems, understanding of business process automation and workflow management;

Experience in scripting and/or programming language;

Good ITIL understanding;

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;

Good written and spoken English.

Will be an advantage:

Experience working as a ServiceNow administrator/developer;

Experience in scripting and/or programming language (JS + Angular).

What you’ll be doing:

Administrating and managing internal business applications and platforms (ServiceNow, Atlassian stack, and others), participating in troubleshooting issues;

Designing and developing solutions in ServiceNow;

Developing workflows, reports, dashboards, and other customizations to meet business requirements;

Participating in the implementation of new corporate systems and improving the existing systems;

Collecting, reviewing, analyzing, and prioritizing business and system requirements;

Working with other IT teams to translate business requirements into technical specifications and solutions.

Terms and conditions:

Everything’s official and in accordance with the Labor Code, no “but”s, “if”s, and conditions under *.

A decent salary, which is regularly reviewed, as well as the position, according to work results.

Remote work and flexible start times are possible, as negotiated with the manager.

Paid lunches

Health and sports:

Healthcare coverage including dental care for employees and their children from the first day of work, access to an office doctor.

100% sickness compensation up to 3 weeks per year.

Participation in Veeam sports and cyber-sports teams, reimbursement of fitness membership.

Development and fun:

Paid attendance at professional conferences and trainings worldwide.

Access to an extensive online library and O’Reilly platform, regular English language courses

2 e-learning platforms where you can find courses and training for hard and soft skills development

Company parties and celebrations.

A comfortable and cozy office with all the necessary facilities: equipped kitchens, relaxation areas, bicycle parking, comfortable workspaces, an office massage chair.

Relocation package for relocation to St Petersburg is provided (tickets, support payment, etc.)