Lead Software Engineer, Infrastructure
At Cube Dev, we are building the API layer for data apps.
We are focused on developer success, bottom-up adoption, and open source. Cube.js, our flagship open-source product, has 12,000 stars on GitHub and 4,000 developers in the community Slack. Cube.js is used by companies ranging from Apple, Intel, and Walmart to fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.
Currently, we are a 30-person remote-first team distributed over the US, UK, and Europe with an HQ in San Francisco. Having raised our Series A in July 2021, we’re funded by top-tier Silicon Valley venture funds that have previously invested in Redis, Hazelcast, Gradle, and other infrastructure software startups.
Some of the problems you’ll be working on:
- Leading and expanding the Cube Cloud infrastructure team As a lead engineer, you will oversee the infrastructure team, distribute the workload and own the outcome. You will also be responsible for hiring new infrastructure/DevOps engineers and expanding the team.
- Cube Cloud PaaS Infrastructure. Cube Cloud provides a platform as a service infrastructure to deploy Cube applications in production capacity at scale. Being based on AWS, GCP, Azure and other cloud providers, it’s a sophisticated cloud in cloud implementation with a lot of various infrastructure challenges.
- Maintaining Cube Cloud Enterprise SLAs. Cube Cloud provides uptime guarantees to enterprise customers, and the Infrastructure team provides technical solutions to ensure Cube Cloud stability and reliability. As a lead of the Infrastructure team, you will own the SLAs and come up with new measures to make sure Cube Cloud never goes down.
Requirements
- Experience leading software engineering teams
- Experience running large, mission-critical infrastructure in production
- Understanding of major cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure)
- Experience using IaC tools such as Terraform, Pulumi, or Ansible
- Strong knowledge of Kubernetes
- Ability to write code in JavaScript, Python, PHP, or similar
- Good communication skills
- Fluent English
Bonus points
- Strong knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript
- Experience with Pulumi
- Experience writing code in Rust
- Experience in data engineering, building analytics applications, or OLAP
- Previous startup experience or interest in working in a small fast-moving company
