Lead Software Engineer, Infrastructure

At Cube Dev, we are building the API layer for data apps.

We are focused on developer success, bottom-up adoption, and open source. Cube.js, our flagship open-source product, has 12,000 stars on GitHub and 4,000 developers in the community Slack. Cube.js is used by companies ranging from Apple, Intel, and Walmart to fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.

Currently, we are a 30-person remote-first team distributed over the US, UK, and Europe with an HQ in San Francisco. Having raised our Series A in July 2021, we’re funded by top-tier Silicon Valley venture funds that have previously invested in Redis, Hazelcast, Gradle, and other infrastructure software startups.

Some of the problems you’ll be working on:

Leading and expanding the Cube Cloud infrastructure team As a lead engineer, you will oversee the infrastructure team, distribute the workload and own the outcome. You will also be responsible for hiring new infrastructure/DevOps engineers and expanding the team.

As a lead engineer, you will oversee the infrastructure team, distribute the workload and own the outcome. You will also be responsible for hiring new infrastructure/DevOps engineers and expanding the team. Cube Cloud PaaS Infrastructure. Cube Cloud provides a platform as a service infrastructure to deploy Cube applications in production capacity at scale. Being based on AWS, GCP, Azure and other cloud providers, it’s a sophisticated cloud in cloud implementation with a lot of various infrastructure challenges.

Cube Cloud provides a platform as a service infrastructure to deploy Cube applications in production capacity at scale. Being based on AWS, GCP, Azure and other cloud providers, it’s a sophisticated cloud in cloud implementation with a lot of various infrastructure challenges. Maintaining Cube Cloud Enterprise SLAs. Cube Cloud provides uptime guarantees to enterprise customers, and the Infrastructure team provides technical solutions to ensure Cube Cloud stability and reliability. As a lead of the Infrastructure team, you will own the SLAs and come up with new measures to make sure Cube Cloud never goes down.

Requirements

Experience leading software engineering teams

Experience running large, mission-critical infrastructure in production

Understanding of major cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Experience using IaC tools such as Terraform, Pulumi, or Ansible

Strong knowledge of Kubernetes

Ability to write code in JavaScript, Python, PHP, or similar

Good communication skills

Fluent English

Bonus points

Strong knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript

Experience with Pulumi

Experience writing code in Rust

Experience in data engineering, building analytics applications, or OLAP

Previous startup experience or interest in working in a small fast-moving company