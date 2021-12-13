We are seeking an exceptional individual to join the firm as a Quantitative Developer. Position based in Saint-Petersburg

While prior finance experience is not required, a successful candidate must possess a strong interest in learning about finance and global markets. Quant Developers will design, code and implement proprietary systems and tools to drive our forecast business. You will collaborate with researchers and PM’s to gather, analyze and spec out requirements, develop/test code, and manage product deliverables. A successful candidate will help build the software that will be used by Portfolio Managers to construct portfolios.

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

B.Sc./M.Sc./Ph.D. from a leading university in a Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline

Experience and in depth knowledge of Equities is highly preferred

Graduated at the top of your program, with excellent problem solving abilities, insight, and judgment as well as a strong attention to detail

Expert-level knowledge of algorithms, design patterns, OOP, threading, multiprocessing, etc

Demonstrated ability to program in a scientific computing environment, preferably in Python/Numpy and C++

Working understanding of basic probability, statistical inference, software solvers, mathematical optimization

Strong communication skills; ability to express complex concepts in simple terms