Quantitative Researcher (Deep Research)

Position based in Moscow. Our goal is to hire the best and the brightest. We value intellectual horsepower first and foremost, and people who demonstrate an exceptional talent. There is no roadmap to future success, so we need people who can help us create it. Our collective intelligence will drive us there.

This is a highly unique opportunity for a Quantitative Researcher to join a new and rapidly growing team. In this role you will partner with a close-knit team of data scientists, data engineers, technologists and data sourcing colleagues to identify and research new sector or broad Alphas based on a deep understanding of fundamentals.

Develop a structured and methodical research agenda combining fundamental knowledge, data exploration and quantitative analysis.

Become a domain expert on each fundamental topic you cover, identify key information drivers to target your research.

Conduct detailed data exploration to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the data used to generate Alphas; enrich a wide range of structured and unstructured data into datasets to enable your quantitative research.

Take a process orientated approach to understand the value drivers of your Alphas.

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

At least 2 years of equity research experience or as a sector Research Specialist at an investment bank.

Proven experience of extracting insights from large and complex datasets using SQL and Python. Experience with alternative datasets a plus.

Demonstrable financial knowledge — passed at least Level I of the CFA program, or similar financial qualification (i.e., MBA or accountancy background). Thorough understanding about various valuation approaches and methods.

Expertise in time series analysis and models.

Proficient in coding in C/C++ and Python.

Some Data Science experience ideally in a financial / investment setting would be preferred.

Excellent communications skills (both written and oral English).

Strong analytical and conceptual skills encompassing finance and related areas of financial investment.

Familiarity with various research/database platforms (Bloomberg, Reuters etc.) would be preferred.

What we offer

Multifaceted work without routine in a leading international company;

Opportunity for promotion to Vice President in 2 to 4 years, based upon performance;

Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;

Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);

Possibility for business trips (US and other countries);

Regular team building, competitions and corporate events;

Monthly team lunches.

Social package

Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);

Life insurance for employees only;

Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;

Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of parental leave (140 days);

Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;

3 additional vacation days per year;

Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in

professional development;

Fruits & snacks in the office;

Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).

Stages of our recruitment process

CV review;

Tests (Math and Programming);

2 interviews (in case of successfully completed tests);

2 more interviews (in case of successfully completed previous stage interviews);

Interview with General Manager (in case of successfully completed previous stage interviews);

Decision.