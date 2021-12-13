Quantitative Researcher (Intern)

We are seeking an exceptional individual to join the firm as a Quantitative Research / Data Science Intern. Position based in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg

The person must have a strong understanding of the investment research process to create computer-based models that seek to predict movements of global financial markets. While prior finance experience is not required, a successful candidate must possess a strong interest in learning about finance and global markets. Candidates will have a research scientist mind-set; be a self-starter, a creative and persevering deep thinker who is motivated by unsolved challenges

As we pursue our goal of creating new alphas, we need Interns who will lead us there. Our unique investment platform is a leader amongst its peers and the methodology we employ is cutting edge. We desire people who will help us in our relentless pursuit to succeed.

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

Building mathematical, algorithmic, computer-driven models of financial markets

Performing analysis of financial datasets

Exploring academic literature on mathematical finance

Job Requirements

4th year of studies and higher (MSc and PhD students are welcome) from a top university in a highly analytical/quantitative field, such as: Mathematics, Computer Science, Physics, Economics, Finance or similar

High GPA

Research mind-set: being a deep thinker, creative, persevering, smart, a self-starter, etc.

Programming skills (C++ and/or Python a must)

Strong interest in learning about worldwide financial markets

Good knowledge of English

Strong work ethic

As a plus

Participant of International or regional Mathematics/Programming/Physics Olympiads

Strong record of academic achievement (such as scientific publications, conference presentations, grants or awards)

Unique Opportunity

To understand the connections between advanced mathematical, computational and machine learning methods, and the modern financial industry

To learn from world-leading researchers

Potential to be considered for a full-time position after graduation, based upon internship performance (among other factors)

To work in friendly and collegial working environment

What we offer

Dynamic work without routine in a leading international company;

Competitive compensation package;

Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day);

Regular teambuilding;

Monthly team lunches;

Culture of continuous learning: online training;

Fruits & snacks in the office.

Stages of our recruitment process:

CV review;

Tests (Math and Programming);

3 interviews (in case of successfully completed tests);

3 more interviews (in case of successfully completed previous stage interviews);

Decision.