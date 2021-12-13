We are seeking an exceptional individual to join the firm as a Quantitative Researcher. Position based in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg

The person must have a strong understanding of the investment research process to create computer-based models that seek to predict movements of global financial markets. While prior finance experience is not required, a successful candidate must possess a strong interest in learning about finance and global markets. As we pursue our goal of creating new alphas, we need researchers who will lead us there. Our unique investment platform is a leader amongst its peers and the methodology we employ is cutting edge. We desire people who will help us in our steadfast pursuit to succeed.

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

Building algorithmic, computer-driven models;

Conducting research on academic quantitative finance literature;

Exploring new data;

Applying a synergy of innovative methods in Applied Mathematics, Computer Science and Financial Economics.

Job Requirements

Relevant experience in Research / Software engineering (through employment or academic activities);

Degree from a top university in a highly analytical/quantitative field, such as: Mathematics, Finance or Economics, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or similar;

Research mind-set: be a deep thinker, creative, persevering, smart, a self-starter, etc.;

Critical thinking and ability to come up with non-standard approaches;

Solid programming skills (C++ and/or Python);

Good knowledge of English (both oral and written);

Strong work ethic. Additional Preferred

Qualifications

International or regional Mathematical/Programming/Physics Olympiad medals;

Strong record of academic achievement (PhD, scientific publications, conference presentations, grants or awards);

Knowledge of financial economics, including but not limited to portfolio theory, asset pricing, corporate finance, derivatives, etc.

What we offer

Multifaceted work without routine in a leading international company;

Opportunity for promotion to Vice President in 2 to 4 years, based upon performance;

Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;

Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);

Possibility for business trips (US and other countries);

Regular team building, competitions and corporate events;

Monthly team lunches.

Social package

Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);

Life insurance for employees only;

Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;

Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of parental leave (140 days);

Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;

3 additional vacation days per year;

Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in professional development;

Fruits & snacks in the office;

Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable)