Senior Backend Engineer

We are develop and deploy systematic financial strategies across a broad range of asset classes and global markets. We seek to produce high-quality predictive signals (alphas) through our proprietary research platform to employ financial strategies focused on exploiting market inefficiencies. Our teams work collaboratively to drive the production of alphas and financial strategies – the foundation of a balanced, global investment platform.

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

Participate in designing distributed system architecture for systems and services.

Participate in development and maintenance of backend services in Python

Participate in development and maintenance of services to work with third parties such as: Spark, Kafka, Elastic Search, Kubernetes, etc…

Participate in development and maintenance of monitoring services using SupervisorD, Prometheus, Sentry, Alerta, etc.

Coordinate with stake holders such as pure infrastructure team, business team, etc… to resolve crossing issues.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline or equivalent job experience

5+ years of hands-on industry experience developing scalable and robust software applications in web environments with exposure to backend stacks

Deep understanding in Spark, Kafka, K8s

Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms, Object Oriented Programming and Model-View-Controller web framework

Working knowledge of Unix/Linux environment

Experience with microservices, caching tools, data visualization, queuing systems or large-scale distributed systems is great plus

Excellent debugging and problem solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Fluent in spoken and written English

What we offer

Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;

Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);

Regular team buildings and corporate events;

Monthly team lunches;

Social package

Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);

Life insurance for employees only;

Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;

Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);

Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;

3 additional vacation days per year;

Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in professional development;

Fruits & snacks in the office;

Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).

Stages of our recruitment process

CV review;

3 rounds of interviews;

Decision