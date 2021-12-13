Senior Frontend Engineer

Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)
- Develop complex single page applications.
- Focus on application functionality and user experience.
- Optimize applications for speed and scalability.
- Build reusable components for usage across interfaces.
- Develop responsive layouts for desktop and mobile devices.
- Maintain brand consistency throughout the design.
- Automate UI testing processes.
- Be an active member of an agile engineering team who is continuously looking to improve team performance.
- Participate in periodic on-call duties.
Job Requirements
- Advanced experience with client side frameworks and libraries that interact with server side APIs such as React, Angular, Vue.js, Svelte, TypeScript, etc.
- Experience with data visualization libraries such as Highcharts, D3, etc.
- Ability to design detailed user interface features based on high-level requirements.
- Familiar with Linux environment.
- Eagerness to learn and introduce new technologies. Be curious about what’s happening in the tech world.
- Excellent debugging and problem solving skills.
What we offer
- Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;
- Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);
- Regular team buildings and corporate events;
- Monthly team lunches.
Social package
- Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
- Life insurance for employees only;
- Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;
- Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
- Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
- 3 additional vacation days per year;
- Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in professional development;
- Fruits & snacks in the office;
- Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).
Stages of our recruitment process
- CV review;
- 3 rounds of interviews;
- Decision.
Быстрый отклик