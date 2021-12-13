Senior Frontend Engineer

New Media, Санкт-Петербург, опыт от 4 лет, гибкий график
Job Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

  • Develop complex single page applications.
  • Focus on application functionality and user experience.
  • Optimize applications for speed and scalability.
  • Build reusable components for usage across interfaces.
  • Develop responsive layouts for desktop and mobile devices.
  • Maintain brand consistency throughout the design.
  • Automate UI testing processes.
  • Be an active member of an agile engineering team who is continuously looking to improve team performance.
  • Participate in periodic on-call duties.

Job Requirements

  • Advanced experience with client side frameworks and libraries that interact with server side APIs such as React, Angular, Vue.js, Svelte, TypeScript, etc.
  • Experience with data visualization libraries such as Highcharts, D3, etc.
  • Ability to design detailed user interface features based on high-level requirements.
  • Familiar with Linux environment.
  • Eagerness to learn and introduce new technologies. Be curious about what’s happening in the tech world.
  • Excellent debugging and problem solving skills.

What we offer

  • Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;
  • Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);
  • Regular team buildings and corporate events;
  • Monthly team lunches.

Social package

  • Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
  • Life insurance for employees only;
  • Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;
  • Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
  • Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
  • 3 additional vacation days per year;
  • Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in professional development;
  • Fruits & snacks in the office;
  • Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).

Stages of our recruitment process

  • CV review;
  • 3 rounds of interviews;
  • Decision.
