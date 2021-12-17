Senior Quantitative Analyst / Manager (Remote from Russia, HQ in Australia)

Data and analytics platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space is looking for Senior Quantitative Analyst

Senior Quantitative Analyst will perform the ongoing automation, execution, and maintenance of quantitative risk and treasury management tools. This will enable us to monitor risks and manage assets & liabilities more efficiently. Senior Quantitative Analyst will be instrumental to building models, implementation, reporting, and oversight functions with a focus on automation and reporting. Tools are programmed in Python and VBA. Reporting incorporates robust controls over the accuracy and completeness of data used in senior management decision-making.

Requirements

6–10 years of experience in quantitative analytics, including trading.

Knowledge of quantitative analytics.

Advanced knowledge of Python (or equivalent) and VBA.

Advanced knowledge of data mining languages such as SQL.

Experience with data visualization applications, for example, Tableau.

Bachelor degree in statistics, programming or engineering.

Attention to detail, flexibility, and ability to work independently.

Knowledge of Solidity is advantageous.

English is upper intermediate