Senior Software Engineer, Infrastructure (Private Cloud)

At Cube Dev, we are building the API layer for data apps.

We are focused on developer success, bottom-up adoption, and open source. Cube.js, our flagship open-source product, has 12,000 stars on GitHub and 4,000 developers in the community Slack. Cube.js is used by companies ranging from Apple, Intel, and Walmart to fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.

Currently, we are a 30-person remote-first team distributed over the US, UK, and Europe with an HQ in San Francisco. Having raised our Series A in July 2021, we’re funded by top-tier Silicon Valley venture funds that have previously invested in Redis, Hazelcast, Gradle, and other infrastructure software startups.

Some of the problems you’ll be working on

Cube Cloud PaaS Infrastructure. Cube Cloud provides a platform as a service infrastructure to deploy Cube applications in production capacity at scale. Being based on AWS, GCP, Azure and other cloud providers, it’s a sophisticated cloud in cloud implementation with a lot of various infrastructure challenges.

Self-hosted Cube Cloud deployments. While PaaS is the main delivery option for Cube Cloud, larger enterprise clients can choose to run our product partially or fully inside their networks. Ensuring reliable Cube Cloud operation in varios environments, including completely airgapped setups, is a not a trivial task, and you'll be focusing on it in this role.

Requirements

Understanding of major cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Fluency in Linux and networking

Strong knowledge of Kubernetes

Ability to write code in JavaScript, Python, PHP, or similar

Good communication skills

Fluent English

Bonus points

Experience with RedHat OpenShift

Strong knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript

Experience writing code in Rust

Experience in data engineering, building analytics applications, or OLAP

Previous startup experience or interest in working in a small fast-moving company