Senior Software Engineer — Security

At Cube Dev, we are building the API layer for data apps.

We are focused on developer success, bottom-up adoption, and open source. Cube.js, our flagship open-source product, has 12,000 stars on GitHub and 4,000 developers in the community Slack. Cube.js is used by companies ranging from Apple, Intel, and Walmart to fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.

Currently, we are a 30-person remote-first team distributed over the US, UK, and Europe with an HQ in San Francisco. Having raised our Series A in July 2021, we’re funded by top-tier Silicon Valley venture funds that have previously invested in Redis, Hazelcast, Gradle, and other infrastructure software startups.

Some of the problems you’ll be working on

Proactively improving Cube Cloud security. Cube Cloud provides a platform as a service infrastructure to deploy Cube applications in production capacity at scale. It’s a complex software system spanning multiple clouds (AWS, GCP, Azure), as well as on-prem deployments. In this role you’ll own the security side of the system, and will eventually start and run the security team at Cube.

Responding to security reports. You will monitor and respond to reports coming via security@cube.dev, bug bounty program, respondive disclosure program or through other channels.

Ensuring Cube Cloud complies with highest security standards. You will arrange external audits and pen-tests to ensure Cube Cloud complies with various security standards in the industry.

Requirements

Past experience in a security-related role

Strong knowledge of information security fundamentals

Experience using security scanners such as Qualys, Nessus, etc.

Understanding of major cloud environments (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Strong knowledge of Kubernetes

Ability to write code in JavaScript, Python, PHP, or similar

Good communication skills

Fluent English

Bonus points

Participation in security contests

Experience writing code in Rust