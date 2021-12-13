Software Engineer (Python / Сloud)

Requirements
- BSc./MSc./PhD. from a leading university in a Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline
- Experience and in depth knowledge of Equities is highly preferred
- Graduated at the top of your program, with excellent problem solving abilities, insight, and judgment as well as a strong attention to detail
- Expert-level knowledge of algorithms, design patterns, OOP, threading, multiprocessing, etc
- Demonstrated ability to program in a scientific computing environment, preferably in Python/Numpy and C++
- Working understanding of basic probability, statistical inference, software solvers, mathematical optimization
- Strong communication skills; ability to express complex concepts in simple terms
Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)
- Develop backend application services and APIs.
- Integrate with AWS and external cloud services.
- Be an active member of an agile engineering team who is continuously looking to improve team performance.
- Automate CI/CD processes.
- Monitor and analyze platform reliability and performance and develop improvements.
- Work with leading cloud technologies (such as AWS, GCP).
- Work with leading open-source technologies (such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, ELK stack, Sentry, Redis, Git, etc.).
- Participate in periodic on-call duties.
What we offer
- Multifaceted work without routine in a leading international company;
- Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;
- Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);
- Possibility for business trips;
- Regular team building, competitions and corporate events;
- Monthly team lunches;
Social package:
- Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
- Life insurance for employees only;
- Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;
- Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
- Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
- 3 additional vacation days per year
