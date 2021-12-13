Software Engineer (Python / Сloud)

New Media, Санкт-Петербург
Requirements

  • BSc./MSc./PhD. from a leading university in a Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline
  • Experience and in depth knowledge of Equities is highly preferred
  • Graduated at the top of your program, with excellent problem solving abilities, insight, and judgment as well as a strong attention to detail
  • Expert-level knowledge of algorithms, design patterns, OOP, threading, multiprocessing, etc
  • Demonstrated ability to program in a scientific computing environment, preferably in Python/Numpy and C++
  • Working understanding of basic probability, statistical inference, software solvers, mathematical optimization
  • Strong communication skills; ability to express complex concepts in simple terms

Responsibilities (including, but not limited to, the following)

  • Develop backend application services and APIs.
  • Integrate with AWS and external cloud services.
  • Be an active member of an agile engineering team who is continuously looking to improve team performance.
  • Automate CI/CD processes.
  • Monitor and analyze platform reliability and performance and develop improvements.
  • Work with leading cloud technologies (such as AWS, GCP).
  • Work with leading open-source technologies (such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, ELK stack, Sentry, Redis, Git, etc.).
  • Participate in periodic on-call duties.

What we offer

  • Multifaceted work without routine in a leading international company;
  • Competitive compensation package, which may include annual bonuses and annual salary increases;
  • Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc);
  • Possibility for business trips;
  • Regular team building, competitions and corporate events;
  • Monthly team lunches;

Social package:

  • Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family member including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
  • Life insurance for employees only;
  • Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, and financial issues;
  • Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
  • Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
  • 3 additional vacation days per year
