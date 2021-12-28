Talent Acquisition Manager
We are seeking an exceptional talent acquisition manager to help drive recruiting efforts in our Research organization. Position based in Moscow and Saint Petersburg
Job Responsibilities
Leading all aspects of talent acquisition process including, but not limited to the following:
- Sourcing candidates through various channels (job sites, recruitment agencies, career fairs, etc.)
- Reviewing CVs
- Reaching out to candidates and informing them about the role and the Company
- Administering tests and scheduling interviews
- Maintaining/working with recruitment database
- Providing regular updates and feedback on recruitment activities
- Arranging Company presentations at universities and contributing to Company branding activities
- Coordinating background check and onboarding processes for new employees
- Partnering with management and HR team on recruitment issues
- Exploring and implementing market best practices in recruitment
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or higher from a top university
- At least 2 years of experience as a Recruiter/Talent Acquisition Specialist in an agency or in-house
- Deep understanding of recruitment practices, employment law and local policies
- Good knowledge of English (both oral and written)
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience with Microso Office (World, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Ability to work independently with minimal direction
- Willingness to take initiative and propose creative ideas to improve recruitment pipeline
- Strong work ethic
As a plus
- Track-record hiring top talent with quant background (Mathematics, Programming, Economics, Physics, Engineering and similar)
What we offer
- Competitive compensation package, which may include annual discretionary bonuses and annual salary increases;
- Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc.);
- Regular teambuilding and corporate events;
- Monthly team lunches;
Social package
- Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family members including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);
- Life insurance (for employees only);
- Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, -and financial issues;
- Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);
- Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;
- 3 additional vacation days per year in addition to statutory vacation;
- Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in professional development;
- Fruits & snacks in the office;
- Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).
Stages of our recruitment process
- CV review;
- 3 rounds of interviews;
- Decision
