We are seeking an exceptional talent acquisition manager to help drive recruiting efforts in our Research organization. Position based in Moscow and Saint Petersburg

Job Responsibilities

Leading all aspects of talent acquisition process including, but not limited to the following:

Sourcing candidates through various channels (job sites, recruitment agencies, career fairs, etc.)

Reviewing CVs

Reaching out to candidates and informing them about the role and the Company

Administering tests and scheduling interviews

Maintaining/working with recruitment database

Providing regular updates and feedback on recruitment activities

Arranging Company presentations at universities and contributing to Company branding activities

Coordinating background check and onboarding processes for new employees

Partnering with management and HR team on recruitment issues

Exploring and implementing market best practices in recruitment

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or higher from a top university

At least 2 years of experience as a Recruiter/Talent Acquisition Specialist in an agency or in-house

Deep understanding of recruitment practices, employment law and local policies

Good knowledge of English (both oral and written)

Excellent communication skills

Experience with Microso Office (World, Excel, PowerPoint)

Ability to work independently with minimal direction

Willingness to take initiative and propose creative ideas to improve recruitment pipeline

Strong work ethic

As a plus

Track-record hiring top talent with quant background (Mathematics, Programming, Economics, Physics, Engineering and similar)

What we offer

Competitive compensation package, which may include annual discretionary bonuses and annual salary increases;

Healthy work-life balance support (flexible start of working day, parental leave, sabbatical after 5 years of service etc.);

Regular teambuilding and corporate events;

Monthly team lunches;

Social package

Medical insurance and cancer insurance for employees and their family members including dental (wife/husband, children under 23 years old);

Life insurance (for employees only);

Support program for employees and their relatives on psychological, legal, -and financial issues;

Sick leave – 100% of salary, including full payment of maternity leave (140 days);

Parental leave program up to 3 weeks for secondary care givers (fathers) with 100% pay;

3 additional vacation days per year in addition to statutory vacation;

Culture of continuous learning: certification, online and offline training in Russia and abroad, English classes, mentoring in professional development;

Fruits & snacks in the office;

Relocation package in certain cases (if applicable).

Stages of our recruitment process

CV review;

3 rounds of interviews;

Decision