User Success Specialist

We are seeking an exceptionally talented engineer to join our user success team. The role has two aspects:

Troubleshooting user issues:

Be the first port of contact for all queries raised by our users. These will involve a fairly complex set of aspects including data, tech and signals (alphas)

Gather customer feedback and share with our Product, Sales and Marketing teams

Backend engineering:

Optimization, speed and software quality – including load sequencing

Security and application access – including role management

Storage and data versioning

Web application server side

Scripts for basic automation like CI/CD Job

Requirements

Experience as a Customer Support Specialist or similar CS role

Experience using help desk software and remote support tools

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Experience with Python

Familiar with Unix

Familiarity with the quant or finance industry is a plus)

Why You Will Like Working

You will work with some of the smartest and most exciting people in the industry. We are a high-performance organization looking to

solve quant finance problems at scale.

As part of this team, you will not only work on your primary skill and role, but will contribute to the evolution of how this developing business is defined in the coming years.

We value diversity and inclusivity. We are an equal opportunity employer.