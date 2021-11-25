Virtualization Backup Engineer

Veeam is a leading provider of backup and recovery software for virtual, physical and cloud environments.

Different Veeam departments take care of every phase of the solution life cycle: development and testing, implementation through an extensive partner network, and technical support in multiple languages.

Veeam builds products to meet complex backup and data management challenges. We work with VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V and Nutanix AHV virtualization; Windows, Linux and Unix physical systems; Active Directory, Exchange, SharePoint, SQL, Oracle and SAP HANA servers; Amazon, Azure and Google Cloud public clouds; and many other technologies that form the core of modern IT.

Technical Customer Support is our customers’ “hotline.” This is a department that has revolutionized the way we think about technical support. They face the challenging reality of one-on-one support and leave our customers with a positive impression, providing invaluable feedback to developers and testers.

What we expect from you:

Fluent English (reading/writing/speaking), knowledge of French / German will be a plus;

Advanced user or administrative level with the following areas: Windows OS 2008(r2)/2012(r2)/2016;

Practical knowledge of TCP/IP (OS, firewalls configuration) and networking configuration/troubleshooting (NAT, ports, DHCP, DNS);

As a plus, UNIX and/or Linux knowledge, VMware ESX(i), Microsoft Hyper-V, Microsoft Exchange server administration, DataBase engines (SQL/Oracle);

Ability to quickly learn, understand and explain technical information;

Ability and desire to take ownership of client issues through resolution;

Excellent time management skills;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

The Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR) is a reliable solution that lets us verify the recoverability of backups, recover instantly, and test upgrades in an isolated environment before putting them in production. The VBR technical support engineer is a trusted role providing technical assistance to fellow IT Professionals, using broad and in-depth troubleshooting skills and product knowledge to solve challenging technical issues.

Your tasks will include:

Performing troubleshooting and analysis, including log file investigation;

Acting as a technical focal point in relationships to fellow IT Professionals;

Taking ownership of the customer problem or issue from the beginning of a support case through resolution, troubleshooting on our end (in Veeam) as well as in 3rd party components from Microsoft and Vmware, checking if the issue is known or unknown if it’s a defect if it’s caused by misconfiguration, correcting it as break/fix scenario and educating the customer by explaining for the process and interaction works;

Documenting of all customer interactions accurately and within SLA in our CRM tool.

Terms and conditions:

Everything’s official and in accordance with the Labor Code, no “but”s, “if”s, and conditions under *.

A decent salary, which is regularly reviewed, as well as the position, according to work results.

Remote work and flexible start times are possible, as negotiated with the manager.

Welcome bonus

Paid lunches

Health and sports:

Healthcare coverage including dental care for employees and their children from the first day of work, access to an office doctor.

100% sickness compensation up to 3 weeks per year.

Participation in Veeam sports and cyber-sports teams, reimbursement of fitness membership.

Development and fun:

Paid attendance at professional conferences and trainings worldwide.

Access to an extensive online library and O’Reilly platform, regular English language courses.

2 e-learning platforms where you can find courses and training for hard and soft skills development.

Company parties and celebrations.

A comfortable and cozy office with all the necessary facilities: equipped kitchens, relaxation areas, bicycle parking, comfortable workspaces, an office massage chair.

Relocation package for relocation to St Petersburg is provided (tickets, support payment, etc.)